Short Interest in VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) Decreases By 22.0%

VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 370,200 shares, a drop of 22.0% from the January 15th total of 474,500 shares. Currently, 7.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 233,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:VOXX traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $7.47. The company had a trading volume of 150,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,766. VOXX International has a 52-week low of $2.27 and a 52-week high of $9.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.08 million, a PE ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The auto parts company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. VOXX International had a negative net margin of 6.06% and a negative return on equity of 9.88%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VOXX. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VOXX International in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of VOXX International in the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VOXX International in the 4th quarter worth $92,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VOXX International in the 4th quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Burney Co. acquired a new stake in shares of VOXX International in the 4th quarter worth $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on VOXX International in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

VOXX International Corporation manufactures and distributes automotive electronics, consumer electronics, and biometric products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers automotive security, vehicle access, and remote start modules and systems; smart phone telematics applications; mobile multi-media infotainment products and rear-seat entertainment products, including overhead, seat-back, and headrest systems; rear observation and collision avoidance systems; 360 camera applications; satellite radios comprising plug and play, and direct connect models; cruise control systems; audio products; heated seats; interior lighting solutions; security and shock sensors; turn signal switches; puddle lamps; box lights; harnesses; electric vehicle sound systems; and logo lighting modules.

