ImmuPharma (LON:IMM) Shares Down 11.7% – What’s Next?

ImmuPharma plc (LON:IMM – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 11.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.75 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.80 ($0.05). Approximately 14,936,349 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 19,799,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.31 ($0.05).

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2.04. The firm has a market cap of £16.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 1.53.

ImmuPharma PLC (LSE AIM: IMM) is a specialty biopharmaceutical company that discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutics. The Company’s portfolio includes novel peptide therapeutics for autoimmune diseases and anti-infectives. The lead program, P140 (Lupuzor™), is a first-in class autophagy immunomodulator for the treatment of Lupus and preclinical analysis suggest therapeutic activity for many other autoimmune diseases that share the same autophagy mechanism of action.

