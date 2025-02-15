Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) is CAP Partners LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

CAP Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,826 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for approximately 5.1% of CAP Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. CAP Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $7,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. World Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 1,248.9% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 199,229 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $52,124,000 after buying an additional 184,459 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management grew its holdings in Tesla by 12.1% in the third quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 12,597 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd increased its position in Tesla by 59.2% during the third quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 117,457 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $30,593,000 after purchasing an additional 43,685 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 126.7% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 309,382 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $80,944,000 after buying an additional 9,919 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of TSLA opened at $355.84 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.80 and a 12 month high of $488.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $406.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $306.79. The company has a market cap of $1.14 trillion, a P/E ratio of 174.43, a PEG ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 2.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. On average, research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Tesla from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Tesla from $351.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $475.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $195.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $226.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $326.50.

Insider Activity

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.43, for a total transaction of $2,481,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,226,491.76. The trade was a 6.25 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.06, for a total value of $39,792,803.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at $30,095,100. This trade represents a 56.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 523,386 shares of company stock valued at $195,995,200. Insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

