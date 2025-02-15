Asset Planning Inc Purchases New Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Asset Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Nutrien by 331.0% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Nutrien by 96.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in Nutrien during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Nutrien by 1,370.6% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC raised its position in Nutrien by 113.4% during the third quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. 63.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NTR opened at $50.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.01 billion, a PE ratio of 34.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.13. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12-month low of $43.69 and a 12-month high of $60.87.

NTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Nutrien from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Nutrien in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upgraded Nutrien from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. CIBC reiterated an “outperformer” rating and issued a $55.00 price target (down from $60.00) on shares of Nutrien in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Nutrien from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

