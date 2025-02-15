Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Oak Root LLC

Oak Root LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,392 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 1.5% of Oak Root LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Oak Root LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $11,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,071.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 494.1% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $427.52 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $418.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $395.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $321.29 and a 1 year high of $428.69.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

