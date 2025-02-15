D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS) Short Interest Up 122.5% in January

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 907,100 shares, a growth of 122.5% from the January 15th total of 407,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 596,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tekne Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. in the 4th quarter valued at $18,786,000. BIT Capital GmbH lifted its stake in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. by 9,161.3% during the fourth quarter. BIT Capital GmbH now owns 1,499,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,304 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. by 7.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 701,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after buying an additional 47,639 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 249,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 5,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. during the 4th quarter valued at about $545,000. 40.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:HEPS opened at $3.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.95. D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $4.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. ( NASDAQ:HEPS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. had a negative net margin of 3.28% and a negative return on equity of 30.48%. On average, equities research analysts predict that D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HEPS. HSBC lowered D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Hsbc Global Res downgraded D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. Company Profile

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. operates e-commerce platforms in Turkey. The company operates www.hepsiburada.com, a retail website that provides its retail customers a range of merchandise, including electronics and non-electronics products, such as books, sports, toys, kids and baby products, cosmetics, furniture, etc.

