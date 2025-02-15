Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 737 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 37,540 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 737 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $26,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,416,568 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,956,768,000 after acquiring an additional 85,325 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 82,462.2% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,606,661 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,300,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604,715 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,566,802 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,264,326,000 after acquiring an additional 9,256 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in United Rentals by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 996,014 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $862,110,000 after purchasing an additional 57,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in United Rentals by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 787,877 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $637,968,000 after purchasing an additional 105,287 shares in the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE URI opened at $741.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $740.77 and a 200 day moving average of $769.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.68. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $596.48 and a 12-month high of $896.98.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $11.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.65 by ($0.06). United Rentals had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 34.21%. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $1.79 per share. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. This is a positive change from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. United Rentals’s payout ratio is 16.83%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on URI. Baird R W upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $800.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $840.00 to $880.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $400.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $940.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $814.08.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

