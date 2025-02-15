Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY) Announces Earnings Results

Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports.
Tomra Systems ASA Stock Up 10.7 %
TMRAY stock opened at $16.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.17. Tomra Systems ASA has a 1 year low of $12.00 and a 1 year high of $16.94.
Separately, Barclays raised Tomra Systems ASA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th.
Tomra Systems ASA provides sensor-based solutions for optimal resource productivity worldwide. It operates through three segments: TOMRA Collection, TOMRA Recycling, and TOMRA Food. The TOMRA Collection segment engages in the development, production, sale, and service of reverse vending machines and related data management systems.
