Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) Issues Earnings Results

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.12, Zacks reports. Ubiquiti had a return on equity of 532.06% and a net margin of 19.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share.
Ubiquiti Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE:UI opened at $342.28 on Friday. Ubiquiti has a 52-week low of $104.24 and a 52-week high of $469.98. The stock has a market cap of $20.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.98 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $369.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $285.46.
Ubiquiti Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Ubiquiti’s payout ratio is 37.15%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Get Our Latest Stock Report on UI
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CAO Kevin Radigan sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.99, for a total transaction of $347,990.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $864,407.16. This trade represents a 28.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 93.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Ubiquiti Company Profile
Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. The company develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing and related software; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, door access systems, and other WLAN products.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Ubiquiti
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Roblox’s Big Dip: A Chance to Get in on the Vaunted Gaming Stock?
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- 3 Dividend ETFs to Capitalize on the Slide in Chip Stocks
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Is Chevron Stock Primed for Growth After Profit-Boosting News?
Receive News & Ratings for Ubiquiti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubiquiti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.