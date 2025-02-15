Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) Issues Earnings Results

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.12, Zacks reports. Ubiquiti had a return on equity of 532.06% and a net margin of 19.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share.

Ubiquiti Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:UI opened at $342.28 on Friday. Ubiquiti has a 52-week low of $104.24 and a 52-week high of $469.98. The stock has a market cap of $20.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.98 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $369.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $285.46.

Ubiquiti Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Ubiquiti’s payout ratio is 37.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $440.00 price target on shares of Ubiquiti in a research note on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Ubiquiti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Ubiquiti from $236.00 to $222.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Kevin Radigan sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.99, for a total transaction of $347,990.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $864,407.16. This trade represents a 28.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 93.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ubiquiti Company Profile

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. The company develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing and related software; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, door access systems, and other WLAN products.

