Best Hydrogen Stocks To Watch Now – April 1st

Exxon Mobil, Linde, Shell, Energy Transfer, TotalEnergies, Cummins, and BP are the seven Hydrogen stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Hydrogen stocks are shares in companies that research, produce, or distribute hydrogen and related technologies, such as fuel cells and electrolyzers. These stocks often represent investments in the clean energy and alternative fuel sectors, as businesses work toward a sustainable energy future that relies on hydrogen as a key component. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Hydrogen stocks within the last several days.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Shares of XOM traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $118.62. 4,559,484 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,686,433. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Exxon Mobil has a 12 month low of $103.67 and a 12 month high of $126.34. The stock has a market cap of $514.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.80.

Linde (LIN)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Shares of NASDAQ LIN traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $466.24. 513,197 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,872,702. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.49 billion, a PE ratio of 34.29, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Linde has a 52 week low of $410.69 and a 52 week high of $487.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $456.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $454.13.

Shell (SHEL)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

SHEL stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.85. 1,901,634 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,168,033. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.46. Shell has a 12 month low of $60.15 and a 12 month high of $74.61.

Energy Transfer (ET)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

Shares of NYSE ET traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.76. 6,496,930 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,550,052. The company has a market capitalization of $64.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Energy Transfer has a 52-week low of $14.90 and a 52-week high of $21.45.

TotalEnergies (TTE)

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

Shares of TTE traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,777,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,534,995. The stock has a market cap of $154.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. TotalEnergies has a 52 week low of $53.29 and a 52 week high of $74.97.

Cummins (CMI)

Cummins Inc. designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Cummins stock traded up $2.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $315.46. The company had a trading volume of 298,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 803,068. The firm has a market cap of $43.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.01. Cummins has a 12-month low of $261.51 and a 12-month high of $387.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $351.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $348.91.

BP (BP)

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

NYSE:BP traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.66. 2,570,733 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,468,949. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 420.70, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.02 and a 200 day moving average of $31.35. BP has a 12 month low of $27.82 and a 12 month high of $40.40.

