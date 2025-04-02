Piper Sandler Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Stock Price

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by analysts at Piper Sandler from $202.00 to $193.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 39.32% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $157.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $178.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.74.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on APO

Apollo Global Management Stock Up 0.1 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of NYSE APO traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $138.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,526,885. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.66. Apollo Global Management has a 1 year low of $95.11 and a 1 year high of $189.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.93.

In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 5,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total value of $791,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 377,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,697,517.92. This trade represents a 1.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Leon D. Black sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $71,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,604,773 shares in the company, valued at $4,913,877,766. The trade was a 1.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. 111 Capital acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $344,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after buying an additional 2,426 shares during the last quarter. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,911,000. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 251.8% during the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 15,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after buying an additional 10,843 shares during the period. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.