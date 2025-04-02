Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Given New $475.00 Price Target at Barclays

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $535.00 to $475.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 32.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SAIA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Saia from $566.00 to $558.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Saia in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Saia from $456.00 to $478.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Saia from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Saia from $565.00 to $484.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $509.72.

Shares of Saia stock traded up $4.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $358.94. 26,392 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 429,606. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $425.94 and a 200-day moving average of $464.01. Saia has a 12 month low of $342.68 and a 12 month high of $624.55. The company has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $789.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.69 million. Saia had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Saia will post 15.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Kelly W. Benton sold 460 shares of Saia stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,143,500. This trade represents a 9.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew J. Batteh sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.09, for a total value of $350,063.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,663,299.34. This trade represents a 17.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,493 shares of company stock valued at $4,646,181 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Saia by 61.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,698 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Saia by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 652 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Saia by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of Saia by 5.3% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 77,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,864,000 after acquiring an additional 3,901 shares during the period. Finally, Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Saia during the third quarter valued at approximately $507,000.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

