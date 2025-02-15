Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Issues Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.710-0.740 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.740. The company issued revenue guidance of $715.0 million-$730.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $737.6 million. Vontier also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 3.000-3.150 EPS.
Vontier Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:VNT opened at $39.32 on Friday. Vontier has a fifty-two week low of $31.22 and a fifty-two week high of $45.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.26.
Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Vontier had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 45.48%. On average, analysts expect that Vontier will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
View Our Latest Analysis on Vontier
Vontier Company Profile
Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Vontier
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 02/10 – 02/14
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- 3 Consumer Staples ETFs for Stability in a Volatile Market
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- NVIDIA’s Hidden AI Play: The Truth Behind Its WeRide Investment
Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.