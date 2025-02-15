Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Issues Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.710-0.740 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.740. The company issued revenue guidance of $715.0 million-$730.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $737.6 million. Vontier also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 3.000-3.150 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:VNT opened at $39.32 on Friday. Vontier has a fifty-two week low of $31.22 and a fifty-two week high of $45.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.26.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Vontier had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 45.48%. On average, analysts expect that Vontier will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VNT shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Vontier from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research raised shares of Vontier from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Vontier from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Vontier in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.75.

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

