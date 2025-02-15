Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Has $214,000 Position in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,793 shares during the quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 3,593 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its position in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 140,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,069,000 after purchasing an additional 22,251 shares during the period. Westfuller Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $823,000. Finally, Sound Stewardship LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000.

Get Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Up 7.1 %

BATS NUEM opened at $30.37 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.74. Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $24.87 and a 12-month high of $31.87. The company has a market cap of $288.48 million, a P/E ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 0.92.

Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NUEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG Emerging Markets index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap emerging-market stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The index is optimized for market-like risk and return characteristics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.