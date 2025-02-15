Short Interest in Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Grows By 116.0%

Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 562,800 shares, an increase of 116.0% from the January 15th total of 260,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 70.4 days.

Finning International Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:FINGF opened at $31.04 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.42. Finning International has a 52 week low of $23.82 and a 52 week high of $33.25.

Finning International Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.1925 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.48%. Finning International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.53%.

Finning International Company Profile

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, Chile, Bolivia, the United Kingdom, Argentina, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, excavators, hydraulic mining shovels, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skid steer and compact track loaders, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers, as well as mobile and stationary generator sets.

