Allworth Financial LP Has $1.07 Billion Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,370,433 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,747 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises about 5.9% of Allworth Financial LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Allworth Financial LP owned about 4.70% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $1,065,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 199.4% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $37,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 136.9% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter.

SPYV stock opened at $52.71 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $47.14 and a 52-week high of $55.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.40. The company has a market capitalization of $22.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

