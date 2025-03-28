COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on CMPS. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, COMPASS Pathways currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.83.

Shares of CMPS stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $3.02. The stock had a trading volume of 25,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,351. The stock has a market cap of $279.41 million, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 8.91 and a current ratio of 8.91. COMPASS Pathways has a 1 year low of $2.88 and a 1 year high of $10.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.76.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts expect that COMPASS Pathways will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 83.3% during the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 567,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,576,000 after buying an additional 258,000 shares during the last quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 211.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC now owns 914,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,762,000 after purchasing an additional 621,222 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of COMPASS Pathways during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,126,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 160.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 25,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 174,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 26,787 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.19% of the company’s stock.

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder and anorexia nervosa.

