B. Riley Upgrades Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) to Hold

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at B. Riley to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Titan Machinery’s Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.26) EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Baird R W upgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Titan Machinery from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Titan Machinery presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:TITN opened at $18.07 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.95 and its 200 day moving average is $15.22. Titan Machinery has a 12-month low of $12.30 and a 12-month high of $24.89. The stock has a market cap of $417.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

In other Titan Machinery news, Chairman David Joseph Meyer purchased 22,524 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.83 per share, with a total value of $379,078.92. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 135,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,278,580.04. This trade represents a 19.96 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 10.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery in the 3rd quarter worth about $483,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in Titan Machinery by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 341,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,762,000 after acquiring an additional 75,710 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 25,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 8,942 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 287.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 23,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 142.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Agriculture, Construction, Europe, and Australia. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

