Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNY) Rating Increased to Strong Sell at The Goldman Sachs Group

Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.
Schibsted ASA Stock Performance
Schibsted ASA stock opened at $26.23 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.83. Schibsted ASA has a twelve month low of $24.15 and a twelve month high of $42.90.
Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter.
About Schibsted ASA
Schibsted ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company. The company operates through Nordic Marketplaces, News Media, Delivery and Growth & Investments segments. It operates online classifieds that provide technology-based services to connect buyers and sellers, and facilitate transactions, including job offers, real estate, cars, travel, consumer goods, and others.
