19,415 Shares in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Purchased by Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 19,415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ethos Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,110.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 605 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 91.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CMG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Loop Capital upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.67.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

Shares of CMG stock opened at $50.98 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.97 and a 200 day moving average of $57.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.27. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.55 and a 1 year high of $69.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 42.92% and a net margin of 13.56%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

