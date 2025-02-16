Accretive Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Accretive Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 139.3% during the third quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of IVV opened at $612.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $600.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $583.02. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $495.94 and a twelve month high of $613.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $528.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

