iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC

Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 52,829 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,099 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 15.7% of Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $31,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 35.9% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 360,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,778,000 after acquiring an additional 95,234 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 357,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,135,000 after acquiring an additional 67,472 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 27,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 164,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,690,000 after acquiring an additional 9,675 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $600.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $600.94 and its 200 day moving average is $586.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $517.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $496.30 and a 1 year high of $616.22.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.