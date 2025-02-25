Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC Has $4.06 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 2.1% of Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 185.0% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $46,000. Urban Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $549.14 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $453.90 and a 52-week high of $563.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $550.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $536.92. The company has a market capitalization of $497.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

