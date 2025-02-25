Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAG)

Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAG – Free Report) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,123 shares during the period. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 0.3% of Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. World Equity Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $298,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. 5T Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 266.2% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 31,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after buying an additional 23,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $428,000.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BBAG opened at $45.78 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.09. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $44.27 and a one year high of $47.72.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (BBAG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index to provide exposure to investment grade, USD-denominated debt securities from government and corporate issuers. The fund may invest in securities of any maturity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.