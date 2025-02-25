Argo Global Listed Infrastructure Limited Declares Interim Dividend of $0.04 (ASX:ALI)

Argo Global Listed Infrastructure Limited (ASX:ALI – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Monday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Thursday, March 27th. This represents a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th.
Argo Global Listed Infrastructure Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $416.00 million, a PE ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.47.
About Argo Global Listed Infrastructure
