Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Updates Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.400-0.450 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.560. The company issued revenue guidance of $375.0 million-$385.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $411.7 million. Integra LifeSciences also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.410-2.510 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Integra LifeSciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

IART opened at $22.05 on Tuesday. Integra LifeSciences has a fifty-two week low of $16.81 and a fifty-two week high of $44.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -244.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.17.

In other news, EVP Michael J. Mcbreen sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total value of $41,072.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,357,357.12. The trade was a 2.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

