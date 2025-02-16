American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Announces Results of 8-K SEC FilingAmerican Electric Power (AEP) recently filed an 8-K form with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), disclosing important information for investors and the public. The fil

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read American Electric Power’s 8K filing here.

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Articles