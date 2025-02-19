SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM) Hits New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $74.49 and last traded at $74.49, with a volume of 161846 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $74.43.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.01. The company has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 1,557.1% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Sherman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $167,000.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Composite 1500 index, a market-cap-weighted index selected by the S&P Committee that covers the entire US market cap spectrum. SPTM was launched on Oct 4, 2000 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

