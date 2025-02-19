Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) CAO Douglas Munro Sells 595 Shares

Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) CAO Douglas Munro sold 595 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total transaction of $26,251.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,916.64. This represents a 3.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Mercury Systems Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ MRCY traded down $0.64 on Wednesday, reaching $44.00. The company had a trading volume of 507,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,004. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.25 and its 200 day moving average is $39.02. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.48 and a 52-week high of $52.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.21 and a beta of 0.79.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). Mercury Systems had a negative net margin of 10.23% and a negative return on equity of 2.03%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Mercury Systems from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Mercury Systems from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mercury Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.14.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,550,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $233,126,000 after buying an additional 41,324 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Mercury Systems by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,202,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,490,000 after acquiring an additional 52,725 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mercury Systems by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,072,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,058,000 after acquiring an additional 743,552 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,060,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,526,000 after acquiring an additional 294,747 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 196.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,023,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,987,000 after purchasing an additional 677,894 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

