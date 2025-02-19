Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $71.18 and last traded at $71.16, with a volume of 555467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.97.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.42. The firm has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.98.

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000.

About Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

