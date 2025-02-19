John Downing Sells 3,000 Shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) Stock

NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Free Report) EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total value of $72,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,352 shares in the company, valued at $3,161,036. The trade was a 2.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NetScout Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ NTCT remained flat at $24.18 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 417,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,988. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.10 and a 52 week high of $27.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.68 and its 200 day moving average is $21.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. NetScout Systems had a negative net margin of 50.90% and a positive return on equity of 6.76%. On average, equities analysts expect that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on NTCT. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of NetScout Systems from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NetScout Systems

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in NetScout Systems by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 15,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 28,296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 13,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

NetScout Systems Company Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

