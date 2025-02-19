Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) CFO Sells $260,225.00 in Stock

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 2,500 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total transaction of $260,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 169,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,597,559.49. This trade represents a 1.46 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock traded up $2.40 on Wednesday, hitting $107.65. The company had a trading volume of 6,298,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,370,583. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.07 and a 52 week high of $107.81. The company has a market cap of $134.16 billion, a PE ratio of 290.95, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.23. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 31.63% and a net margin of 1.67%. Research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 832.43%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 710,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,631,000 after purchasing an additional 70,551 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. North Star Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Cache Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $1,008,000. Finally, GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $26,266,000. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Maxim Group downgraded Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.08.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

