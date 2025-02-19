Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.49

Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 19th,RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of 0.485 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%.

Quaker Chemical has increased its dividend by an average of 5.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 17 consecutive years. Quaker Chemical has a payout ratio of 19.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Quaker Chemical to earn $8.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.94 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.0%.

Get Quaker Chemical alerts:

Quaker Chemical Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE KWR traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $143.45. 122,653 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,764. Quaker Chemical has a 12 month low of $124.66 and a 12 month high of $207.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.39.

Insider Transactions at Quaker Chemical

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, EVP Jeewat Bijlani sold 645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.98, for a total transaction of $107,057.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,747 shares in the company, valued at $787,907.06. The trade was a 11.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP David Slinkman sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.80, for a total value of $285,260.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,825 shares in the company, valued at $474,035. This represents a 37.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Quaker Chemical from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Quaker Chemical from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective (down from $200.00) on shares of Quaker Chemical in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on KWR

About Quaker Chemical

(Get Free Report)

Quaker Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets various formulated specialty chemical products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die-cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quaker Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quaker Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.