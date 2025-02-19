United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) COO Sells $3,710,500.00 in Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) COO Michael Benkowitz sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.05, for a total transaction of $3,710,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $956,195.85. The trade was a 79.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Michael Benkowitz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 10th, Michael Benkowitz sold 10,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.06, for a total value of $3,480,600.00.

On Monday, February 3rd, Michael Benkowitz sold 10,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.64, for a total value of $3,536,400.00.

On Monday, January 27th, Michael Benkowitz sold 10,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.71, for a total value of $3,707,100.00.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Michael Benkowitz sold 10,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.91, for a total value of $3,649,100.00.

On Monday, January 13th, Michael Benkowitz sold 10,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.62, for a total transaction of $3,646,200.00.

On Monday, December 30th, Michael Benkowitz sold 10,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.68, for a total transaction of $3,566,800.00.

On Monday, December 23rd, Michael Benkowitz sold 10,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.95, for a total transaction of $3,619,500.00.

On Monday, November 25th, Michael Benkowitz sold 10,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.75, for a total value of $3,727,500.00.

United Therapeutics Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of United Therapeutics stock traded up $7.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $380.78. 531,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,179. The business has a fifty day moving average of $362.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $359.74. The company has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.57. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1 year low of $213.75 and a 1 year high of $417.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UTHR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on United Therapeutics from $243.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group upped their price objective on United Therapeutics from $415.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on United Therapeutics from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.08.

Institutional Trading of United Therapeutics

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $331,000. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. CSS LLC IL raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 2,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Krensavage Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 150,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,998,000 after acquiring an additional 49,873 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

