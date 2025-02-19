United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) COO Sells $3,710,500.00 in Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) COO Michael Benkowitz sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.05, for a total transaction of $3,710,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $956,195.85. The trade was a 79.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Michael Benkowitz also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, February 10th, Michael Benkowitz sold 10,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.06, for a total value of $3,480,600.00.
- On Monday, February 3rd, Michael Benkowitz sold 10,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.64, for a total value of $3,536,400.00.
- On Monday, January 27th, Michael Benkowitz sold 10,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.71, for a total value of $3,707,100.00.
- On Tuesday, January 21st, Michael Benkowitz sold 10,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.91, for a total value of $3,649,100.00.
- On Monday, January 13th, Michael Benkowitz sold 10,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.62, for a total transaction of $3,646,200.00.
- On Monday, December 30th, Michael Benkowitz sold 10,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.68, for a total transaction of $3,566,800.00.
- On Monday, December 23rd, Michael Benkowitz sold 10,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.95, for a total transaction of $3,619,500.00.
- On Monday, November 25th, Michael Benkowitz sold 10,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.75, for a total value of $3,727,500.00.
United Therapeutics Stock Up 2.1 %
Shares of United Therapeutics stock traded up $7.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $380.78. 531,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,179. The business has a fifty day moving average of $362.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $359.74. The company has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.57. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1 year low of $213.75 and a 1 year high of $417.82.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Analysis on UTHR
Institutional Trading of United Therapeutics
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $331,000. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. CSS LLC IL raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 2,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Krensavage Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 150,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,998,000 after acquiring an additional 49,873 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.
United Therapeutics Company Profile
United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than United Therapeutics
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Nebius Group: NVIDIA’s Investment Sparks All-Time Highs
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- SoFi Stock Rallying Strong in the Last 5 Days—What’s Driving It?
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Intel Surges on M&A Talks: Rally Beginning or Just a Headfake?
Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.