Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) Trading Down 6.7% – Here’s Why

Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Free Report) shares fell 6.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.00 and last traded at $7.91. 607,308 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 1,568,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.48.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on VERV shares. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Verve Therapeutics from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Verve Therapeutics from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Verve Therapeutics from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $683.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.70 and its 200-day moving average is $5.92.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BVF Inc. IL lifted its position in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 962.2% during the 4th quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 6,904,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,939,000 after purchasing an additional 6,254,050 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Verve Therapeutics by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,253,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,586,000 after buying an additional 903,809 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 3,789,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,372,000 after buying an additional 1,382,176 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,848,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,423,000 after acquiring an additional 288,678 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,625,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,172,000 after acquiring an additional 25,093 shares during the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver; and VERVE-102, a product candidate that targets the PCSK9 gene for the treatment of HeFH.

