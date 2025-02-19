iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 3,455,377 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 389% from the previous session’s volume of 706,539 shares.The stock last traded at $24.03 and had previously closed at $24.02.

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IBDS. RVW Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 956,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,907,000 after buying an additional 80,187 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 589,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,126,000 after purchasing an additional 175,143 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 579,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,890,000 after purchasing an additional 22,092 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust grew its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 373,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,958,000 after acquiring an additional 129,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 363,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,720,000 after buying an additional 17,490 shares during the period.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (IBDS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between December 31, 2026 and December 16, 2027. IBDS was launched on Sep 12, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

