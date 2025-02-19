Insider Selling: Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) EVP Sells 22,673 Shares of Stock

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) EVP Jennifer Anne Smith sold 22,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total transaction of $1,280,344.31. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,655,305.11. The trade was a 43.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZION traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.46. 1,178,079 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,197,602. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a one year low of $38.01 and a one year high of $63.22. The company has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.22 and a 200 day moving average of $53.01.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $820.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $787.70 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zions Bancorporation, National Association

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.75%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 541 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 128.1% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 853 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 120.8% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 901 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter worth $102,000. 76.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on ZION. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stephens increased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.71.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

