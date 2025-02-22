Invesco Short Duration Bond ETF (BATS:ISDB) Plans Dividend of $0.11

Invesco Short Duration Bond ETF (BATS:ISDB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, February 21st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1057 per share on Friday, February 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th.
Invesco Short Duration Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of BATS ISDB traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.00. 101 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.01.
Invesco Short Duration Bond ETF Company Profile
