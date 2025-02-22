Invesco Short Duration Bond ETF (BATS:ISDB) Plans Dividend of $0.11

Posted by on Feb 22nd, 2025

Invesco Short Duration Bond ETF (BATS:ISDBGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, February 21st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1057 per share on Friday, February 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th.

Invesco Short Duration Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of BATS ISDB traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.00. 101 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.01.

Invesco Short Duration Bond ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco Short Duration Bond ETF (ISDB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. ISBD is an actively managed fund that holds various fixed income securities of any rating while maintaining a portfolio maturity and duration between one and three years. ISDB was launched on Dec 9, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.

