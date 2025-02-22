F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG) Declares $0.22 Quarterly Dividend

F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 21st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th.

F&G Annuities & Life has a payout ratio of 13.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect F&G Annuities & Life to earn $6.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.4%.

Get F&G Annuities & Life alerts:

F&G Annuities & Life Stock Performance

FG stock traded down $3.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.08. 187,343 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,886. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.27. F&G Annuities & Life has a 12 month low of $34.90 and a 12 month high of $50.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

F&G Annuities & Life ( NYSE:FG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.13). F&G Annuities & Life had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. On average, analysts forecast that F&G Annuities & Life will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Barclays lifted their target price on F&G Annuities & Life from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on F&G Annuities & Life

About F&G Annuities & Life

(Get Free Report)

F&G Annuities & Life, Inc engages in the provision of fixed annuity and life insurance products. It specializes in life insurance, annuities, retirement planning and wealth transfer. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Des Moines, IA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for F&G Annuities & Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F&G Annuities & Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.