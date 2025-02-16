Aveo Capital Partners LLC Sells 120 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,695 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,394,000. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,628,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,564,359 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,694,403,000 after acquiring an additional 49,106 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,186 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $14,978,000 after acquiring an additional 2,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFW Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,471,000. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McDonald’s news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 10,500 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total value of $3,255,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,756 shares in the company, valued at $10,155,997.80. The trade was a 24.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.50, for a total value of $321,457.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,716,155. This represents a 10.58 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,906 shares of company stock worth $5,406,382. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $308.59 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $243.53 and a 52 week high of $317.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $291.98 and its 200 day moving average is $292.53.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 175.42% and a net margin of 31.79%. Equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 62.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MCD shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $336.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Guggenheim downgraded McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $285.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, February 10th. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Baird R W downgraded McDonald’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.61.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

