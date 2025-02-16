Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Acquired by Aveo Capital Partners LLC

Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 52.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,755 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 5,755 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 364.4% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 836 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 19,800.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 558.3% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 1,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Finally, New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:EPD opened at $33.52 on Friday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $26.64 and a 12-month high of $34.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $72.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.76.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.39%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 79.55%.

EPD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. US Capital Advisors upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.70.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

