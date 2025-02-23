Blockchain Stocks To Follow Now – February 23rd

Oracle, Globant, Applied Digital, Riot Platforms, and Core Scientific are the five Blockchain stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Blockchain stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Oracle (ORCL)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

NYSE:ORCL traded down $8.08 on Friday, hitting $167.92. 9,693,812 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,615,466. The company has a market cap of $469.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $168.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Oracle has a 52 week low of $109.66 and a 52 week high of $198.31.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ORCL

Globant (GLOB)

Globant S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

GLOB traded down $58.15 on Friday, hitting $152.02. 5,368,389 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 521,977. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $214.07 and its 200-day moving average is $210.79. The company has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 40.86, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.39. Globant has a 12 month low of $151.38 and a 12 month high of $238.32.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GLOB

Applied Digital (APLD)

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

Shares of Applied Digital stock traded up $0.47 on Friday, reaching $10.65. 64,682,840 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,538,988. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 4.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Applied Digital has a one year low of $2.36 and a one year high of $12.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.48 and a 200 day moving average of $7.47.

Read Our Latest Research Report on APLD

Riot Platforms (RIOT)

Riot Platforms, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a bitcoin mining company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Bitcoin Mining, Data Center Hosting, and Engineering. It also provides co-location services for institutional-scale bitcoin mining companies; critical infrastructure and workforce for institutional-scale miners to deploy and operate their miners; operation of data centers; and maintenance/management of computing capacity.

RIOT traded down $1.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.46. 40,694,520 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,869,574. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.29. Riot Platforms has a twelve month low of $6.36 and a twelve month high of $18.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 4.23.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RIOT

Core Scientific (CORZ)

Core Scientific, Inc. provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

Shares of CORZ traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.80. The stock had a trading volume of 13,013,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,459,028. Core Scientific has a one year low of $2.61 and a one year high of $18.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion and a PE ratio of -2.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.28.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CORZ

Featured Stories