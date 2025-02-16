BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC) Sets New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $117.08 and last traded at $117.06, with a volume of 47051 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $116.96.

BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $114.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 167.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,188,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,335,000 after buying an additional 1,996,678 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 13.3% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,018,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,145,000 after purchasing an additional 236,711 shares during the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC boosted its position in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 9,856.5% during the third quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 183,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,049,000 after purchasing an additional 181,162 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 371,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,613,000 after purchasing an additional 158,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 273.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 148,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,589,000 after purchasing an additional 108,378 shares during the period.

BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF Company Profile

The BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (BKLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar U.S. Large Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-cap stocks that represent the top 70% of the US equity market, in terms of capitalization. BKLC was launched on Apr 9, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

