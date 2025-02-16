Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,800 shares, an increase of 35.5% from the January 15th total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Brighthouse Financial Price Performance

Shares of BHFAP stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.83. The company had a trading volume of 60,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,891. Brighthouse Financial has a twelve month low of $20.19 and a twelve month high of $25.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.63.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

