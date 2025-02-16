Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,800 shares, an increase of 35.5% from the January 15th total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Brighthouse Financial Price Performance
Shares of BHFAP stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.83. The company had a trading volume of 60,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,891. Brighthouse Financial has a twelve month low of $20.19 and a twelve month high of $25.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.63.
About Brighthouse Financial
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Brighthouse Financial
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Symbotic Shares Down 37%—Is It Time for Bravery or Caution?
- Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
- High-Yield Healthcare: 3 Stocks With Strong Dividends
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Beyond the Bargain Bin: 3 Stocks Leading Discount Retail
Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.