WD Rutherford LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

WD Rutherford LLC reduced its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,725 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Netflix accounts for approximately 2.0% of WD Rutherford LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $4,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its holdings in Netflix by 7.4% in the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 68,460 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $48,557,000 after acquiring an additional 4,701 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 110,551 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $78,410,000 after purchasing an additional 10,782 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB increased its position in shares of Netflix by 1.8% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 465,208 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $329,958,000 after buying an additional 8,024 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 12.4% in the third quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in Netflix by 5.7% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 556 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other Netflix news, Director Strive Masiyiwa sold 2,813 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,007.87, for a total transaction of $2,835,138.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 303,809 shares of company stock valued at $290,374,484 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,175.00 price objective (up previously from $1,000.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $850.00 to $960.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,021.70.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Netflix

Netflix Price Performance

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $1,058.60 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $929.40 and its 200 day moving average is $804.02. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $542.01 and a fifty-two week high of $1,064.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $452.83 billion, a PE ratio of 53.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About Netflix

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.