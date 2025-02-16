Congress Asset Management Co. Has $76.71 Million Stock Holdings in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Congress Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 21.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 610,990 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 107,413 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. owned 1.08% of e.l.f. Beauty worth $76,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,305,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501,151 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,665,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,557,000 after acquiring an additional 59,248 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,186,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,393,000 after purchasing an additional 61,524 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at $121,558,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 955,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,158,000 after purchasing an additional 24,778 shares during the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $167.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $165.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Scott Milsten sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.60, for a total transaction of $72,928.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,474,172.80. The trade was a 0.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Maureen C. Watson sold 785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $102,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,440. This trade represents a 29.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,205 shares of company stock valued at $297,442 in the last 90 days. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

e.l.f. Beauty Trading Down 2.6 %

e.l.f. Beauty stock opened at $72.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.50 and a 52 week high of $221.83. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $116.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.10.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.35). e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 17.35%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

e.l.f. Beauty Profile

(Free Report)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of inclusive, accessible, clean, vegan and cruelty free cosmetics and skin care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.