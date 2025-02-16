Congress Asset Management Co. Acquires 319,368 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Congress Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 86.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 687,453 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 319,368 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. owned about 0.53% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $87,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 3,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagstar Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 4,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

IWP opened at $138.58 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.12 and a fifty-two week high of $139.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $132.48 and its 200 day moving average is $123.88. The stock has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

