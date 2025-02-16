Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,510,000 shares, an increase of 10.0% from the January 15th total of 3,190,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Down 2.0 %

Deckers Outdoor stock traded down $3.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $155.01. 2,262,871 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,060,403. Deckers Outdoor has a 52-week low of $131.39 and a 52-week high of $223.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $199.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.64.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.56. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 41.71%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bonita C. Stewart sold 4,500 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.43, for a total value of $838,935.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,593,853.19. This trade represents a 9.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Caroti Stefano sold 14,274 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.34, for a total transaction of $2,973,845.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,266 shares in the company, valued at $54,015,478.44. This trade represents a 5.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 55,956 shares of company stock valued at $10,387,731 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,408 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,567 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,777 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DECK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $190.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.41.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

