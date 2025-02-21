Crumly & Associates Inc. Has $9.82 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Crumly & Associates Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF makes up 2.7% of Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $9,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWY. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 45,541.2% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 579,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,265,000 after acquiring an additional 577,918 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 23,413.0% in the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 395,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,936,000 after buying an additional 393,338 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1,478.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 162,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,287,000 after acquiring an additional 152,427 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 496,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,162,000 after acquiring an additional 151,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hidden Cove Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $18,572,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWY opened at $241.50 on Friday. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $182.98 and a 52-week high of $245.04. The firm has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.65 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $238.76 and its 200-day moving average is $226.75.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

