Aspen Investment Management Inc Acquires 19,480 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR)

Aspen Investment Management Inc raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 166,230 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,480 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Aspen Investment Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Aspen Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 49.7% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $81,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSCR opened at $19.53 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $19.01 and a 12 month high of $19.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.56.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were issued a $0.0696 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

